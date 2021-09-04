Sylvia Morris

Mrs. Sylvia Rowland Morris, aged 88, passed away early Saturday morning September 4th. She was a lifetime resident of Gordon County. Sylvia was born on March 9, 1933 to George Leon Rowland and Alice Hooper Rowland in Gordon County. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Morris, her four sisters: Elizabeth Crowley, Gene Roach, Barbara Overton, and Carter Rogers and two brothers: Darrel Rowland and George Rowland, Jr. Survivors include one son, Leonard "Eric" Morris and his wife Angel. Three grandchildren, Jackson W. Morris, Chandler T. Morris, and Morgan A. Morris. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Sylvia was loved by all she met; she was a talented and beautiful lady who sang in church choirs at Echota Baptist Church and at the First Baptist Church of Calhoun. She was a thoughtful Sunday School teacher and youth leader in the church. Sylvia also was talented in arts and crafts; she enjoyed crocheting and cross stitching. Funeral services were conducted at 2pm Tuesday September 7th from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Worley officiating. Reva and Chet Utz provided the music. Burial followed in Gordon Memorial Gardens Thomas Funeral Home is proud to honor the memory of Sylvia Rowland Morris.

To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

