Robert "Bob" Morris, Jr.

Robert "Bob" John Morris, Jr passed away suddenly at the age of 84 on October 5th, 2021. He was residing in Gainesville, Florida and is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Christine Kammerer Morris. Bob was born on May 19th, 1937 and raised in Patterson, New Jersey where he attended Passaic High School and Stevens Institute of Technology. Bob's employment with National Cash Register (NCR) brought him and his young family to the Southeast almost 60 years ago. He was a Georgia resident for over 55 years and had recently relocated to Florida from Ranger, Georgia. Bob could be described best as an "out of the box thinker" and that attribute is best represented by his long list of accomplishments. One of his most memorable career moments was his strategy and leadership in attaining the first police helicopter in DeKalb County (Georgia) by using a community-wide collection of Green Stamps. From there, Bob served two terms as a DeKalb County Commissioner and one term as the DeKalb County Sheriff during the time of the Atlanta Olympics. His entrepreneurial spirit was also evident in his career in real estate and he maintained his broker's license until his death. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert John Morris, Sr. and Mildred Coe Morris. He had one sister, Jeanette (Al) Morris Ling, three children, Kathleen (Keith) Morris O'Brien, Robert John Morris, III, and Jennifer (Mark) Morris Bleiweis. His loving family also includes eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Bob will be missed by many but he left us with many memories, one-liners and stories to tell. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN 352-376-7556

To plant a tree in memory of Morris Jr. Robert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you