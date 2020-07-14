Dr. Paul S. Morgan, 88, of Cleveland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born and raised in Dalton, GA, and moved to Calhoun, GA, where he lived and practiced as a chiropractor before settling in Cleveland for the past 10 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Church of God and attended South Cleveland Church of God. He loved his family very much. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Morgan; parents, Earl and Lucy Smith Morgan; and brothers, Harold, John and Rayburn Morgan. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Melody (Darrell) Goodwin and David Lee Morgan; granddaughter, Jennifer Wilson; and one great-grandson, Ethan Wilson. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will begin at 2:00PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the United Memorial Gardens located at 2744 Cleveland Highway in Dalton, GA. You are invited to share a personal memory of Dr. Paul Morgan or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral and Cremation Service and the Cody family are honored to assist the Morgan family with these arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.