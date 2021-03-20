Martha Faye Momon, 85, of Calhoun, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021, following two years of declining health. Martha was born in Centre, Alabama on February 19, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Julius C. and Gladys Snead Wilson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Momon; her brother, Wayne Wilson; her sister, Pam Bryant. She was a member of New Echota United Methodist Church. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Calhoun Sheet Metal, Calhoun Awning and Wrought Iron, and The Ivy Leaf Florist. Martha was active with her husband in many area clubs and worthy causes; she was a past member of both the Order of The Eastern Star and The Echota Shrine Club Vannettes. Martha is survived by her daughters, Robin Curtis and her husband, Cale, and Kimberly Bryant and her husband, Rick; her grandchildren, Bryanne (Brian) Miller, Brandon Curtis, Hanna (Jonathan) Smith, and Brice Bryant; her great-grandchildren, Brock Parker, Brody Parker, Drake Curtis, Riley Miller, Rae, and Ava Smith; brother, Ray Wilson and his wife Joyce of Rome, nieces, and nephews, Mark (Karen) Momon, Mickey (Sabrina) Wilson, Chris (Vicky) Wilson, Maleah (Matt) Hibberts, Penni Wilson Martin, Marnie Young, Milie Wilson, Mende Wilson, and Lee Ann Lynch; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow the visitation on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. from the funeral home chapel. Rev. Eddie Brannon will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mark Momon, Brandon Curtis, Jonathan Smith, Brice Bryant, Chris Wilson, and Mickey Wilson. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Affinis Hospice and Gordon Healthcare for their wonderful care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are requested to be made to New Echota United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 71, Calhoun, Ga. 30703. Due to Covid-19, those attending are asked by the family to be masked at all times and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Martha Faye Momon.
