Walter Arnold Mize, 77, of Acworth, Georgia died August 5, 2021. He was born January 24, 1944, in Atlanta to the late John and Lottie Pace Mize. He was also preceded in death by sister Clara Kirby and brother John Thomas Mize; father-in-law, Jack Crider; mother-in-law, Ellen Crider; brother-in-law Troy Hibberts. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Ranger, serving as Church Clerk for several years. Walter retired from the City of Atlanta Water Works. He was a long-time radio enthusiast, starting back in the early '60s with licensed CB's, progressing to a HAM radio license. He enjoyed being able to reach and talk to many countries around the world. Walter was also a numismatic. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wanda Crider Mize; son, Brian Mize Sr. of Tampa, Florida; grandson, Brian Mize Jr. of Acworth; Granddaughter, Piper Mize of Acworth; step-granddaughter, Rachel Rose Thompson of Kennesaw; sister-in-law, Doris Crider Hibberts. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church in Ranger on August 8, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Chris Stanley and Rev. Dwight Scott officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Earnest Channel officiating. Pallbearers are Danny Hendrix, Sampson Johnson, Charles Mitchell, Jaron Gilbert, Timmy Lyles, and Levi Storm. The family will receive friends and family on August 7, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Walter's memory to New Hope Baptist Church building fund, P.O. Box 206, Ranger, GA.
