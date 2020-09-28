Sara Elizabeth Mercer, age 94 of Calhoun, GA passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born in Cartersville, GA on July 27, 1926 to the late Paul Mansfield and Elizabeth Greenwood Mansfield. Sara is preceded in death by her husband, Willard Norman Mercer; sister, Joyce McPherson; brothers Robert Mansfield and Donald Mansfield. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Stone; granddaughters, Jada Ware and her finance Jake Sheriff, Jana (Zach) Kennington; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Emma, Baylon and Palmer is on the way; brother-in-law, Joe McPherson; sisters-in-law, Helga Mansfield and Patsy Mansfield. A Celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Rev. Jake Sheriff officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens with Jake Sheriff, Zach Kennington, Gary Sheriff and Paul Mansfield serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA has charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Sara Mercer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

