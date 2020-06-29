Scott Meadows, SR, age 72 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. Scott was born on May 22, 1948 in Gordon County, GA to the late John Dudley Meadows, JR and Esther Scott Meadows. He attended Piedmont College, was a member of the National Guard, and a 50 year continuous member of the Calhoun Elk's Lodge. Prior to his retirement, Scott was employed by Michael's Carpet for over 35 years. Scott is survived by: his wife, Judy Robbins Meadows; son, Clifton Scott Meadows, JR and his wife Christi; daughter, Tracy Meadows Lester and her husband Ronnie; three step-sons, Barry Saunders and his wife Patti, Greg Saunders and his wife Carla, and Michael Saunders and his wife Jennifer; brother, James Michael Meadows and his wife Patti; a cousin who was like a brother, James Trammel Meadows and his wife Kathleen; fifteen grandchildren, Thomas Lester, Kayla Lester, Bailey Lester, Mattie Lester, Michael Meadows, Mack Meadows, Mason Meadows, Wesley Saunders, Christopher Saunders, McKenzie Saunders, Greer Saunders, Barrett Saunders, Braden Saunders, Tyler Saunders, and Joseph Saunders; and a great-grandchild, Brenley Meadows Lester. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at 4 PM in Chandler Cemetery with Barry Saunders officiating. Pallbearers serving include: Thomas Lester, Bailey Lester, Cliff Meadows, John Michael Meadows, Ronnie Lester, Michael Meadows, Daniel Meadows, Greg Saunders, Michael Saunders, Wesley Saunders, Chris Saunders, Barrett Saunders, and Braden Saunders. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to the local animal shelter. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Scott Meadows, SR.
