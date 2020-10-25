Martha Jean ("Marty") McKinnon, 71, of Calhoun, Georgia, passed away on October 19, 2020.Martha was born in Douglas, Ga on April 23, 1949 to the late George and Rebecca Paulk. Martha Jean ("Marty") Paulk McKinnon grew up in Irwin County, GA but later made Calhoun home. She loved to cook, read, and sew. In the past couple of years, she bought a sewing machine and quilted a unique quilt for each of her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School at Calhoun Community Church and was known for her banana cake with seven-minute frosting. She loved planning vacations for her family and making the holidays special for her grandchildren. She was a fervent prayer warrior who also loved genealogical study and left a wealth of family tree research for her posterity to read about for years to come. Martha is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Roger Loel McKinnon; daughters, Carol (Jerry) Pruett and Raye (Shawn) Fowler; her brother, Bill (Melvin) Paulk; grandchildren, Dean Evans, Drew Rowell, Emma Evans, Will Rowell, and Nate Fowler. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the Service Hour of 3:00 PM at Calhoun Community Church with Bro. Jerry Rice and Rev. Fred McCoy officiating. Pallbearers include Matt McKinnon, Myron Paulk, Merlin Paulk, Barry Hall, and Tyron Evans. Honorary Pallbearers include Jeffery Long, Kenny Herron, Jimmy King, Norm McCarron, and Tommy Rowell. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Martha Jean ("Marty") McKinnon.
Most Popular
Articles
- Search for Rockmart murder suspect continues; Efforts near crime scene called off
- Suspect in Rockmart shooting possibly in Floyd County, son charged with obstruction
- Manhunt for accused murderer stretches into weekend
- Spoon, Joan
- Polk County police continue manhunt for murder suspect in Floyd County
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge for Rome man
- Tiny homes = Big business for Rome housing and landscape entrpreneur
- Woman killed, child injured in Powder Springs crash
- Woman charged with resisting officers
- Floyd school board seeks public input about the potential closure of Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary