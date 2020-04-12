Mrs. Patricia Pasley McEntyre, age 73, known by most as "Pat", departed this life early Saturday morning, April 11, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born on June 5, 1946 in Calhoun, Georgia. She was the only daughter of her late parents, Gordon William and Mary Smith Pasley. In addition to her mother and father, Pat was also preceded in death by her brothers, Gordon Pasley, Paul Pasley, Bill Pasley, Steve Pasley, James Pasley, and Neal Pasley; sisters-in-law, Alma Pasley, Mary Jean Pasley, and Linda Pasley; a nephew, David Pasley; and sister-in-law, Linda Knight. Most recently Pat had been a server at BJ's restaurant in Calhoun for over eight years. At the time of her death she worked alongside her husband, Clyde, serving families at Ponders Funeral Home in Calhoun. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Clyde Edward McEntyre of the residence; daughters, Pam Mills of Calhoun, and Renva Porto of White, Georgia; her daughter by choice, Jessica Watkins; sons, Bryan McEntyre of Calhoun, Blake McEntyre & Dan Giatauno of Orlando, Florida; her son by choice, Terry Mills; grandchildren, Monica & Brittany Mills, Maci Mills, Savannah Porto, and Taylor Harris; sister-in-law, Rose Pasley of Adairsville, Georgia; special niece, Jennifer Pasley; special nephew, Jerome Pasley; aunts and uncle, Rosa Smith, Georgia Meadows, Robert and Martha Smith all of Calhoun; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Emery and Sylvia McEntyre of Calhoun; brother-in-law, Alfred Knight; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many friends also survive. Private services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Pat McEntyre will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Eddie Brannon and her husband, Brother Clyde McEntyre officiating. She will be laid to rest at Fain Cemetery. Jerome Pasley, Steve Pasley, Sean Knight, Anthony McCormick, Michael McEntyre, and Greg Pasley will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. Friends of Pat and the McEntyre family are invited to attend a pass by visitation in your automobile on Monday, April 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 5:00 P.M at Ponders Calhoun Chapel, 675 Jolly Road, Calhoun. Those wishing to attend the visitation are asked to enter the parking lot at the rear of the funeral home entrance on Jolly Road. Condolences may be expressed to Pat's family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Pat McEntyre. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577
