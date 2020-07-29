Shirley Mcdougle, Mae Shirley Mae Mcdougle, 80, of Adairsville, GA died July 29, 2020. Services were held at 2:00 PM, on August 1, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church and interment to follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens.. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Service information
Jul 31
Visitation
Friday, July 31, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
