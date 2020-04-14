Bro. Buster McCulley, 89 of Hollywood, AL, died April 9, 2020 at his home. The Graveside Service was held Saturday, April 11, at 11 AM CDT at New Hope Cemetery, New Hope, TN. officiated by Bro. Jerry Tatham and Bro. Tim McCulley. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. William Henry "Buster" was the son of the late Robert Henry and Ida Susie Miller McCulley born May 3, 1930 in Dade Co., GA. "Buster" was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Bro. McCulley was a Baptist preacher and evangelist for 65 years serving congregations in Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. He was currently a member of Bible Baptist Church. Bro. Buster is survived by his wife Faye Venable McCulley; children: Faron (Kathleen) McCulley, Brenda Stewart, Timothy (Debra) McCulley; grandchildren: Jody (GT) Miller, Derek (Jennifer) Johnson, Aaron (Candice) McCulley, Andrea McCulley; great-grandchildren: Annie Beth Miller, Henry Miller, Colton McCulley, Kendall McCulley; brothers: Freddie (Shirley) McCulley, Ralph (Mary Ruth) McCulley; and other relatives. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Ann Peoples McCulley and grandson Andrew Henry McCulley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Born Again Broadcast, P.O. Box 5, Hollywood, AL 35752. www.rudderfuneralhomes.com
