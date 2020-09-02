Frances Clark McAfee, age 88, of Signal Mountain, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in a local health care facility. She was born April 13, 1932 in Calhoun, Georgia to the late Roy and Blanche (Henderson) Clark. Ms. McAfee was a member of The Point Church at Signal Mountain, formerly Signal Mountain Baptist Church. She was retired from AmSouth Bank after 30 years of service and volunteered with Signal Mountain Social Services for many years. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy McAfee and sister, Sybil Hollaran. Survivors include her granddaughter, Caty McAfee of Signal Mountain; brother, Roy Clayton Clark, Jr. of Alexandria, VA; sisters, Elizabeth Gillespie of Calhoun, GA and Tommie Tindall of Orlando, FL; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the North Chapel with Rev. Sally Ensley officiating. The service will live stream at www.facebook.com/chattanooganorthchapel. Interment will follow at Fain Cemetery in Calhoun, Georgia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is requested that all CDC guidelines of social distancing be followed. In compliance to the Hamilton County mandate, face coverings are required for all who attend the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Signal Mountain Social Services, P. O. Box 294, Signal Mountain, TN 37377. Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 5401 Hwy. 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.ChattanoogaNorthChapel.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Calhoun woman indicted on federal drug charges after police find 500 grams of meth in her car
- Cedartown author publishes young adult novella
- River Jam 2020 still on for October; new plan 'a prototype' for concerts in the COVID-19 era
- Polk group buys Salmon Funeral Home
- Cedartown Police investigating Vine Street shooting; victim airlifted to hospital
- Birmingham developer looking to bring Starbucks location to West Rome
- Rome City Brewing Company has buyer for brewing equipment
- Police in the process of 'eliminating potential suspects' in Shannon shooting, seeking public assistance
- Controversy drives concerns about Walker County transit director position
- State rolls back Floyd County's COVID-19 death toll, Kemp mulls creating mobile testing teams