Mr. Byron "Rex" Mahan, age 66, of Ranger, Georgia, departed this life Monday evening December 21, 2020 at Gordon Advent Hospital in Calhoun Georgia. Rex was born June 6, 1954 in Fairmount, Georgia, a son of the late Noble Clyde and Mary Reathel Higdon Mahan. He was also preceded in death by a son Byron Adam "Bub" Mahan and brothers, Gene Mahan and David Mahan. Rex was retired from the Gordon County Road Department and worked for over thirty years with Seaboard Farms. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Childers Mahan of the residence; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Kara Mahan of Ranger, GA; grandchildren, Joshua Adam "Jake" Mahan, Ashley Mahan, Joseph Mahan, Cainan Lane Mahan, Keagan Mathews; great-grandchildren, Christopher Mahan, Ryan Mahan, Kayla Fuller and Adam Cochran; brothers and sister-in-law, Larry and Myona Mahan of Calhoun, GA, and Matt Mahan of Canton, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheila and Dean Holt of Farner, TN, Kathy Childers of Calhoun, GA, and Brenda and Douglas McDaniel of Calhoun, GA; nephew, Brent McDaniel; several other nieces and nephews. Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mr. Bryon "Rex" Mahan will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Salacoa Baptist Church Cemetery in Cherokee County, Georgia, with Reverend Donnie Trammell officiating. Pallbearers will be Josh Mahan, Jake Mahan, Cainan Mahan, Tony Childers, Brent McDaniel, and David Mahan. T. C. Childers will be an honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020. The family request no food be brought to the funeral home and in lieu of flowers donations be made to the funeral home. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002
