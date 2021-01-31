Mrs. Alberta Ida "Birdy" Maddox, age 92, of Rome, Georgia, and formerly of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life Friday evening, January 29, 2021 at the home of her daughter. Birdy was born September 19, 1928 in Porterdale, Georgia, a daughter of the late Albert and Winnie Jones Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Norman Maddox, daughter-in-law, Janice Maddox, brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Josie Williams and sisters and brother-in-law, Emma and Ernie Pope, Mary Ann Newberry and Jessie Williams. She was retired from Texture-Tex. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Fain Maddox, Robert and Sue Maddox all of Resaca, GA; daughters, Joyce Ross of Resaca, GA, Betty Hensley of Calhoun, GA, Kathy Owens of Resaca, GA, Susie Taylor of Rome, GA, and Terri Maddox of Dalton, GA; special great-granddaughter whom she raised, Anna Smith of Calhoun, GA; grandchildren, Brad, Jodie, Kim, Mary, Jerry, Jeff, Blake, Holly, Katie, Stryder, Christy, Chasity, Michael, Daniel, Kathy Jo, Tommy, Joshua, Fain, Billy, Krystal and Tiffany; thirty-three great-grandchildren, and eleven great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Alberta Ida "Birdy" Maddox will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Micca Gillespie officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Fairview Cemetery at Hall Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Resaca, Georgia, with Fain Ellison, Billy Ellison, Cameron Pierce, Cameron Chambliss, Tommy Brown, Joshua Owens and Willow Fowler honored to serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friend at Ponders Calhoun Chapel after 12:00 p.m. Noon Wednesday until the service hour. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Calhoun Chapel 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org
