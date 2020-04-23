Esther Belle Locke, 92, of Calhoun, Georgia died Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1928, in Saylorsburg, PA to the late Chester Hinton and Blanche Keckler. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her sister, Betty Cauliflower, and sister-in-law, Freda Hinton. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert C. and Dora Locke; daughters and sons-in-law, Carol L. and Marc Dyke, Tami Aydelott and Adrian Madrigal, and Kim Aydelott; brothers and sister-in-law, William and Harriet Hinton, and Chester Hinton; grandchildren, Sarah, Jonathan, Ashley, Nicole, Jordan, Maegan, and Brendan; great-grandchildren, Kase, Rhys, Greyson, Cody, Rylan, Saige, and Adelynn; and other relatives. She was active in volunteering with "Good Neighbor House", and she supported her children in all their adventures. To honor her wishes her body was cremated and the family will have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the "Worthy Student Fund" John L. Coble Elementary School, 450 Academy Drive SW, Calhoun, GA 30701. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Esther Belle Locke.
