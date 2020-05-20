Margaret Lewis, Johns Margaret Johns Lewis, 76, of Calhoun, GA died May 19, 2020. Service will be held at 1:00 PM, on May 26, 2020 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Margaret Lewis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 26
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Hwy 53E
Fairmount, GA 30139
Hwy 53E
Fairmount, GA 30139
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.