Mrs. Margaret Johns Lewis, age 76 of the Sugar Valley Community, died May 19, 2020 at Gordon Hospital. Mrs. Lewis was born in Gordon County, Ga. on March 26, 1944 to the late B.W. Johns and Cora Goforth Johns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers; Leroy and Wesley Johns, sisters; Malisey Dutton, Edna Kenney, Betty Freeman, Ruth Muse, and Martha Dutton. She was a member of the Concord Missionary Baptist Church for 39 years. She loved camp meetings at Faith Baptist Camp where she would always work in the kitchen, was an avid reader of God's word, and loved her church and church family. Mrs. Lewis is survived by her husband of 54 years, Vernon Lewis. Daughters and son in laws; Barbara Foster and her husband Silas, Emma Lewis-Boudreau and her husband Rene, Bonnie Jackson and her husband Anthony, Bertha Poarch and her husband Cameron and Melba Hall and her husband Jeff. Grandchildren surviving include Paul, Jesse, Titus, Tabitha, Naomi, Joseph, Silvanus, Daniel, Megan, Alisha, Dakota, Siera, Brandon, Savannah. Leelu and Leroy. Also surviving are great grandchildren Kaylee, Kyle, Matthew, Emma, Sophia, Ben, Savannah, Daniel, Jax, Dawson, Chloe, Sophia, Logan Elijah, and Vincent. A sister and brother in law, Ruby and Tony Bryant also survive. Funeral services for Margaret Johns Lewis will be conducted on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm from the Concord Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Lewis family will receive friends on Monday May 25 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Concord Church. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Margaret Johns Lewis.
Service information
May 26
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00PM
Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Hwy 53E
Fairmount, GA 30139
