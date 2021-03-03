Mr. Joe Frank Ledford, Jr, age 53, of Adairsville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Ledford was born in Calhoun, GA, November 8, 1967, son of Nettie Sue Harris Denova and the late Joe Frank Ledford, Sr. Joe was an awesome dad, son grandpa, brother, and friend. He loved to fish, on the water with a rod in hand was where you could always find him. He was talented, could do anything he put his mind to. Joe never met a stranger and was loved by everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Frank Ledford, Sr; brother, William Floyd Ledford; grandparents, Floyd and Flonnie Ledford and Peawee and Eula Harris. Survivors include his mother, Nettie Denova and step-father, Paul Denova; children, Ashley Ledford and Dakota Ledford; sister, Charlotte Jameson; brother, John Morgan; grandsons, Bentley and Daniel; granddaughters, Rileigh, Jaylee, and Raegan; a number of aunts and uncles and a host of friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 3:00pm until 4:00pm at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. A Celebration of Joe's life will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Adairsville with Rev. Burnan Hall officiating. Flowers will be accepted or in honor of Joe the family ask that you bring a favorite fishing lure with a special memory or note. Family and friends attending services will be required to wear face mask and observe social distancing. Please sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Joe Frank Ledford, Jr.
Most Popular
Articles
- Redmond nurse plans to open special needs farm retreat in memory of daughter
- Local investors buy Shrimp Boat, want to bring the restaurant back to its franchise days
- Father and son killed in West Rome wreck
- Hilaria Baldwin welcomes sixth child
- UPDATED: Shooting suspect in custody after anonymous tip
- New Dairy Queen coming to the Armuchee area
- Ex-etiquette: Trouble with a family business
- New voter fraud allegations include local house candidate and Cobb Board of Elections
- 'Drive safely, in memory of Alex Crumbley'
- Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 27, 2021