Martha Lanham, Martha Sue Sue Lanham, 67, of Calhoun, GA died June 07, 2020. Services were held at 2:00 PM, on June 9, 2020 at Chapel. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Martha Lanham, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 8
Visitation
Monday, June 8, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 9
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.