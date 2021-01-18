Raymond Calvin Langley, 93, of Calhoun, GA died Monday, January 18, 2021. He was born in Gordon County on November 26, 1927, to the late Chester and Stella Carroll Langley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lamar Brown; his siblings Raiford "Red" Langley, Austin Langley, William "Dude" Langley, Ed Langley, Bonnie Morrow, and Thelma Glass. Raymond was a veteran having served in the United States Army where he was assigned to a Heavy Vehicle Unit as a driver, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. He was a member of South Calhoun Baptist Church. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joanne Langley; his daughters, Roxanne Douglas) Johnston and Susan Brown; siblings, Bob Langley, Melanese "Tig" Langley, (Elsie) Langley; grandchildren, Daniel Brown, Michelle Brown, Alex Ray, Kimberly Johnston; great-grandchildren, Alexis Nesbitt, Anna Brown, Abigail Brown, Nathaniel Brown, Arizona Jack and Logan Ray. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Clifford Free and Rev. Kent Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery at Hall Memorial Church with Rev. Gary Bowman officiating. Pallbearers include Larry Stamey, Kevin Holsomback, James Langley, Jerry Holsomback, George Hutchinson, and Steve Glass. Honorary pallbearers include Spencer Brown, Harold McEntyre, and Jerry Clark. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Raymond Calvin Langley.
Service information
Jan 21
Visitation
Thursday, January 21, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
Jan 21
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 21, 2021
1:00PM
1:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
