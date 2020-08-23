James "Jimmy" Lacy, 70, of Ranger, GA, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Dalton, Ga on August 21,1949 to the late James and IvaNell Simms Lacy. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Patsy Horner Lacy; sisters, Edna (Greg) DeBacker, Elaine (Lance) Williams, Dorothy (David) Painter, Ann Gordon, Tammy Boling. Several nieces and nephews also survive. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM from the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Gibson officiating. The funeral service will be recorded and posted to the website of www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of James "Jimmy" Lacy.
