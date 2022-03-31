Sandra Dixon Knight, age 75 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Advent Health Gordon. Sandra was born on October 2, 1946 in Gordon County, GA, daughter the late Verlon Dixon and Bobbie Kelly Dixon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by: one sister, Ruby Crump; and father-in-law, Milton M. Knight, JR. Sandra was a lifetime resident of Gordon County, GA and member of The Church on the Hill in Dalton, GA. She was a graduate of Red Bud High School and Reinhardt University. Sandra is survived by: her husband, Mac Knight; her mother-in-law, Betty Knight; two sons, Kevin Knight and his wife Angie and Chris Knight and his wife Brooke; two daughters, Traci Phipps and her husband Bryan and Lisa Wood and her husband Dewayne; ten grandchildren, Hannah Knight, McLain Knight, Owen Knight, Ryan Harris, Daniel Roberson, Hailey Roberson, Justin Phipps, Kristin Sneed and her husband Brett, Cody Wood, and Darryl Brown and his wife Christina; and six great-grandchildren, Caymon Phipps, Marlee Phipps, Jase Booth, Bryntley Booth, Ripley Kaye Aspen Sneed, and Addy Brown. The family received friends on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. Sandra laid in state on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 1 PM until 2 PM at The Church on the Hill in Dalton, GA. Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2 PM at The Church on the Hill (1035 Abutment Road, Dalton, GA 30721) with Reverend David Yarborough officiating. Interment followed in Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included: Bryan Phipps, Kevin Knight, Chris Knight, Dewayne Wood, Owen Knight, J.D. Rogers, Tom Pope, and Terry Franzen. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Sandra Dixon Knight.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Knight as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.