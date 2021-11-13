Knight-Davis, Carla Summer Nov 13, 2021 Nov 13, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carla Knight-Davis, Carla Summer Summer Knight-Davis, 41, of Calhoun, GA died November 13, 2021. Private services will be held. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Carla Knight-Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Nov. 13, 2021 Gordon County Grand Jury report, Nov. 10, 2021 Calhoun kicks into gear to upend Decatur "Christmas at Last" returns to the HAC Gordon Record, Nov. 13, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.