Ann Kirby, 78, of Calhoun, Georgia died Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1941 in Franklin, North Carolina to the late Carzela Wilcox Allison. She was proceeded in death by her brothers, Bud, Herman, and Clinton Allison. She is survived by her children, Robin Jimenez, David and Lisa Garner, and Steven and Kay Garner; step children, Diane and Denmon Lanier, Connie Bennett, Ricky and Cindy Kirby, and Tina and David Erwin; sisters, Nancy Allison and Margaret Long; grandchildren, Sean Russell Miller, Marcus and Mandy Garner, Christopher and Melissa Garner, Stephen Garner JR, and Alexis Garner; great grandchildren, Ashley Miller, Sean Miller Jr, and McKenna Miller; two great great grandchildren; step grandchildren, Heather Trammell, Jennifer Derryberry, Elizabeth Brock, Dustin Wilbanks, Kim Norni, and Brett Bennett; several friends and family also survive. Due to the Covid- 19 pandemic there will be no public visitation or funeral services. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, the funeral will be by invitation only. We are live streaming the service at 2:00 PM from the Facebook page of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home . With Rev. Frank Bramlett officiating, burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. To leave online condolences and sign the guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Joyce Kirby.
