Ms. Brandy Marie King, age 39 of Calhoun, GA, departed this life, Thursday August 12, 2021, at Advent Health Gordon. Brandy was born April 4, 1982, in Orlando, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Mark Thysell. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Edan and David Thysell and Alvena and Robert L. Unger Sr., Brandy worked in customer service at Mapco Inc. Brandy Marie King is survived by her husband, Gary King; daughter, Madelyn Alvena Ruth King, Nadia Kyle; son, Samar Saba King; mother and stepfather, Peggy and Larry Welchel all of Calhoun, GA; brothers, Jeffery B. Cameron Jr, Michael and Sarah Good, Jeremey Good of Florida; granddaughter, Nova Lee Bailey. Service to celebrate the life of Brandy Marie King will be held Tuesday August 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. from Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Mark Kirby officiating. The family will receive friends, Tuesday August 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Ponders Calhoun Chapel, 675 Jolly Road, Calhoun, Georgia, 30701, 706-625-7577.Upgrade your Obituary for Miss Norma Jean Tyson
