Mr. Ira A. Kimbrell, known by most of his friends as "Hippie", 76, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life suddenly, Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at Gordon Hospital. Mr. Kimbrell was born in Murphy, North Carolina on June 29, 1943. He was a son of the late Jim and Willcie Radford Kimbrell. Along with his mom and dad he was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann Gill Kimbrell who passed away in December of 1995; infant son, Ira Lynn Kimbrell; grandsons, Christopher Frazier and Allen Kimbrell; brother, Vernon Kimbrell; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Gill. He had been employed by Harbison Walker in Calhoun for over thirty years and retired from Collins & Aikman in Dalton. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Kimbrell enjoyed visiting flea markets and loved nothing more than visiting and spending time with his children and family. Mr. Kimbrell is survived by his daughters, Wanda Leamer, Rhonda Frazier and Bryan Dillard; son, Melvin Kimbrell all of Calhoun; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Dave Poe of Murphy, North Carolina; grandchildren, Corey Bryant and Tiny "Curly" Nix ; and two great-granddaughters, Alexis Frazier and Christa Frazier; special friends, Deb and Larry Rhinehart, Tom Millsapp, Timmy Stanfield, Mark Stanfield, John Stanfield and Mack Lewis all of Calhoun; several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Ira Kimbrell will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Darren Locke and his grandson Corey Bryant will officiate and provide the eulogy. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife at Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Dennis Leonard, Jason Leonard, Harley Gill, Shawn Denton, Jay Taylor, and Jack Pyles will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. Mr. Kimbrell's family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until the 2:00 PM service hour at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577
