Rev. Guy Harry Kent, 78, died March 15, 2020 after a long and well-fought battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully Sunday morning at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA, where he was born December 16, 1941. Guy was preceded in death by wife, Rita Lynn Kent in 2010. He is survived by daughter, Christi Kasha and her husband, Terry, son, Matt Kent and his wife, Emily, son, Scott Kent and his wife, Denise, 7 doting grandchildren: Ansley, Faith and Kylee Kasha, Owen and Sam Kent, and Alma and Alisher Kent, brother Bill Kent and sister-in-law, Lisa, as well as many loving cousins. Growing up in Atlanta, the son of Charles and Martha Kent, Guy graduated from North Druid Hills High School, Augusta College, and Candler School of Theology at Emory. A United Methodist minister since 1965, he has called many north Georgia communities home. But Calhoun is where he loved spending the last chapter of his life, serving as pastor at Farmville UMC since 2003. In addition to the many years he spent behind the pulpit, Guy also served God and touched lives in many other ways. He was a medic in the Air Force Reserves. At Riverside Military Academy, he was the chaplain, soccer coach, and a history teacher. He not only coached, but was an advocate and true fan of women's and girl's soccer. Equality for all and helping those in need were passions of his. A lover of Alaska and a diver of the skies, Guy truly left this world a better place. Well done, my good and faithful servant. A private service will be held at a later date. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements for Rev. Guy Harry Kent.
