Mr. William "Bill" Keene, age 81 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. Bill was a member of the Sonora Masonic Lodge #221 F&AM; a 1958 Graduate of Valley Point High School and was an active member of the Valley Point Alumni Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" Keene and Dot Reed Keene; granddaughter, Myra Michelle Keene; mother of his children, Clara Judy Fowler Keene; Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Susan Gale Keene Hall & Jerry Hall of Resaca; sons and daughter-in-law, Randy & Debbie Keene of Resaca, and David Keene of Chatsworth; sister, Pat Keene Robertson of Dalton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles & Dianna Keene of Sandy Lake PA, and Tommy "Chi" & Dana Keene of Dalton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mr. Keene will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Swamp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sonoraville Baptist Church Kitchen Fund at 262 Old Fairmount Road Calhoun, Georgia 30701 or the Valley Point Alumni Association for the Scholarship Fund at 437 Fite Bend Rd Resaca, GA 30735 or the American Cancer Society at PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. William "Bill" Keene.
