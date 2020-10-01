Bro. James R. Justice, 79, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at AdventHealth-Gordon, from complications following a cardiac arrest at his residence. Bro. Justice was born in Scottsboro, Alabama on August 9, 1941; son of the late Willie Justice and Attie Anthony Justice. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers and sister-in-law; Ross Justice and Frank and Etta Justice, two sisters and brother-in-law; Anna Lee and Earl Pruitt Sr and Martha Justice, two brothers-in-law; Howard Hopper and Eugene Hopper and two sisters-in-law; Christine Perian and Dorothy Hopper. Bro. Justice spent the greater part of his life in Gordon County and was saved while attending a service at Salem Baptist Church on McDaniel Station Road near Calhoun in 1954 at the age of 13, he answered the call to preach the Gospel on January 6, 1974, and was later ordained as a Minister of the Gospel on August 6, 1978. His first pastorate was at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church near Dews Pond from 1978 - 1980 and later pastored at Bethlehem Baptist Church near Sonoraville from 1985 - 1993. Bro. Justice was a pastor's trusted friend and therefore, filled many pulpits over the years at their invitation. Prior to his retirement from the workforce, he was employed by Collins & Aikman for 43 years. He and his wife Betty were faithful members of White Graves Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife; Betty (Hopper) Justice to whom he was married for 52 years, two sons; Eric (Kim) Justice and Jason (Stephanie) Justice, granddaughter; Hope Justice, Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Robert (Bea) Hopper, James (Brenda) Hopper, Wanda (Bobby) Noland, Kathy (Ricky) Robinson, Mary (Ernest) Harris, Ray Perian, Joyce Justice Carter, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The funeral service for Bro. James R. Justice will be conducted Monday, October 5, 2020, at 3:00 PM at White Graves Baptist Church. Bro(s). Will Allen, Clinton Green, Isaac Johns, Eric Justice, and Jason Justice officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery near Sonoraville. Pallbearers will consist of family members. Honorary pallbearers will include area preachers. The Justice family will receive friends Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, and Sunday, October 4th, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 and 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Bro. Justice body will lie in state at the church from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour of 3:00 PM on Monday, October 5th, 2020. Floral tributes or donations to White Graves Baptist Church in memory of Bro. James R. Justice will be welcomed. The church address is White Grave Baptist Church, Post Office Box 987, Resaca, GA 30735. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Bro. James R. Justice, 79, of Calhoun.
Service information
Oct 3
Visitation
Saturday, October 3, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Oct 4
Visitation
Sunday, October 4, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Oct 5
Funeral Service
Monday, October 5, 2020
3:00PM
White Graves Baptist Church
400 White Graves Road
Ranger, GA 30734
