Mrs. Juanita Hall Jones, 85, of Calhoun, died peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Juanita was born January 27, 1936 in Murray County, Georgia to the late King and Leola Bailey Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Erik McNeese; her first husband and the father of her children, Bill Jones; siblings, Louise (R.V.) Shepherd, Jack Hall, J.B. Hall, Annie Ruth (Ray) Black, Alfred Hall, Arvil Hall and Edna (Jerry) Carver. Juanita will always be remembered by her personality and quick wit, she was an avid bowler, having won tournaments all over and the highlight of her career was when she bowled in the Nationals in Las Vegas, NV. She loved softball and played in the world series twice and enjoyed all sports. She was a member of Echota Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Russell Webb; daughters, Nan (Ray) Andrews and Jan (Kem) McNeese, step-sons, Rusty (Susan) Webb and Greg Webb, grandchildren, Leia (Ryan) Vaughn, Courtney Andrews (Rick Cook), Amy (Jason Underwood, Allison Nesbitt, Sabrina (Pete) Tongren, Dustin (LeAnn) Webb and Kenya (Timothy) Brooks; great-grandchildren, Hadley Vaughn, Lillian Vaughn, Rhealyn Cook, Jett Tongren, Jade McNeese, Sophie Webb, Paisley Webb and Veda Brooks; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. A service to celebrate Juanita's life will be held Tuesday, June 8th at 7:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home with Eddie Brannon officiating. Pallbearers serving will include, Tommy Jones, Bobby Reeves, Ronnie Reeves, Jason Underwood, Ryan Vaughn, Rick Cook; Honorary pallbearers are Sue Goble, Pat Phillips, Margaret Dean, Nancy Ray and Shelba Reeves Fortier. A private graveside service will follow later at Chandler Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 8th from 5:00 PM until the service hour of 7:00 PM. . The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Juanita Hall Jones
Service information
Jun 8
Visitation
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Jun 8
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
7:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
