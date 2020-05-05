Reverend Henry Allen Jones, 69, of Rydal, Georgia, entered into rest on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at his home with the love of his family and friends as he made his journey home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Henry was born in Cartersville, Georgia on December 15, 1950. He was a son of the late A.B. and Clara Garland Jones. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandson, Conner Whitener; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leon and Sue Lane Tilley Elrod. Raised in the Pentecostal Church, Henry was also a former Pastor of Faith Tabernacle Church on Highway 140 in Rydal. He was a 1969 graduate at Cassville High School and attended Reinhardt College for two years. Henry married his high school sweetheart, Sally Elrod, on August 15, 1969. He loved to play guitar and sing gospel and bluegrass music. He and his wife Sally traveled many miles to play and sing gospel music together. Henry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed his guns and hummingbirds. He was retired from CSX Railroad where he worked as a Railroad Conductor for over forty years. He is survived by his loving wife of over fifty years, Sally Elrod Jones of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Susan Jones; daughter and son-in-law, Mandy Jones Garland and Wayne Garland all of Rydal; grandchildren, Emily Evans, Cody and Katie Jones, Bailey and Savannah Jones, Chloe Jones, Logan Jones, and Drazen Jones; brother and sister-in-law, Reuben and Eva Mae Jones; brother-in-law, Sam "Bimbo" Elrod; special friends, Beverly Ernst, Jeffery Wade, and Scotty Thompson all of Rydal; and his dear friends at Word of Life Tabernacle in Arden, North Carolina. A service to celebrate the life of Reverend Henry Jones will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at the Pavilion of Pine Log United Methodist Church. Reverend Carl Bishop and Reverend Hoyt Jones will officiate. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Bailey Jones, Cody Jones, Jesse Elrod, Jeffrey Wade, Richard Cole, and Garrett Alford will all serve as pallbearers. Randy Harris, Drazen Jones, Ronnie Anderson, and Sam Elrod will serve as honorary escorts. Friends may visit with Henry's family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until the service hour of 3:00 P.M. at the Pavilion at Pine Log United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to Henry's family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577
