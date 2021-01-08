Mrs. Helen H. Jones, age 76, of Adairsville passed away peacefully Saturday, January 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Rome, Georgia, February 3, 1944, daughter of the late Charlie Hazelwood and Mattie Inez Smith Hazelwood. Mrs. Jones was a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church. She retired as vice president from First Federal Savings after 30 years of service. Upon retiring she was an avid reader, loved flowers, and watching her favorite shows. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Debra Dabbs, Marie Millsap, Mable Quarles, Syble Chamlee, and Evelyn Towe; and brother, C. D. Hazelwood. Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Luke Jones; daughters, Brooke Mascia and fiancé, Chris Wheeler and Farrah Worsham; grandchildren, Garrett Worsham, Kylie Mascia, and Laurie Worsham; sister, Jeroane Mathis, many beloved nieces and nephews, and her loyal four legged companion, Gizmo "momo". Funeral services will be held Monday, January 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Rev. Stacey Nicholson officiating. Interment will follow in Dry Creek Cemetery, Adairsville. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers include; Terry Chamlee, Clark Millsap, Carey Millsap, Craig Millsap, Steve Quarles, Ronnie Towe, Ricky Towe, and Bobby Hazelwood. Family and friends attending services will be required to wear face mask and observe social distancing. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd County woman killed in wreck on New Rosedale Road
- McDonald reelected to Georgia Public Service Commission
- Trump to headline rally in Dalton on Jan. 4, will be first visit to the city by a sitting president in 28 years
- Trump rally divides north Georgia community hit hard by COVID-19
- Federal unemployment benefits to jobless Georgians to continue
- 3 facing drug charges after stop on Ga. 53
- Floyd County Jail report for Monday January 4, 8 a.m.
- Robinson sells Turner McCall Boulevard shopping center to Va. based investor group
- Board votes to close Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary
- Report: Rome woman caused over $500 in property damage