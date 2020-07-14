Mr. Larry Ralph Johnston, 60, of Fairmount GA died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Gordon Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Floyd County, GA on August 4, 1959, son of the late Ralph Kimball Johnson and Edna Pendley Johnston Baker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Johnston, and step-father, Buddy Baker. Larry was a member of the 1977 graduating class of Calhoun High School and a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy in 1983. Larry was a Registered Pharmacist having worked at Moore Pharmacy in Cedartown, GA and owned and operated Sonoraville Pharmacy until ill health forced his retirement. He and his wife Deborah were members of Belmont Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, and leader of the Christian Men's Sportsmen group. Larry always enjoyed the outdoors, especially trout fishing with family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Deborah Brookshire Johnston, daughter; Bryttany Johnston Cochran and her husband Justin, son; Cole Johnston, sister; Carol Causey and her husband Bob of Winston, GA; step-brother, Steve Baker and his wife Debbie of Marshall, KY, grandchildren; Kayce Cochran, Silas Cochran, Kamrynn Lawrence and Ivy Johnston, niece, Ariel Carter of Calhoun and Chad Causey of Winston, GA, Aunt and Uncle, Pat and Everett Nix of Calhoun, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Diane and Billy Carter of Calhoun along with cousins and other relatives. A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM from Belmont Baptist Church with Pastor, Stephen Williams, Rev. John Price, and Rev. Tommy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Friday, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Pallbearers serving will include the men of Larry's Sunday School Class, Men of the Christian Sportsmen's group, Billy Carter, Jeff Pirkle, Robert Paris, Jerry Littlefield, Gene Holsomback, Dr. Alan McHan, Kelvin Ratliff, Justin Cochran, Cole Johnson, Timmy Jordan, Larry Thomas, Dave Roberts, J.P. Foster, Eric Warner, Jeff Nation, Tony Langford, and Rev. Tommy Phillips. The family request that flowers be omitted and contributions be made to the charity of your choice or the American Cancer Society in Larry's memory. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Larry Ralph Johnston.
Service information
Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Belmont Baptist Church
