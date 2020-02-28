Jimmy Johns Jr., 62, a well-known member of the Ranger community passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at his residence following several months of illness. Jimmy was born on July 20, 1957 to the late Jimmy Johns Sr. and Mary Frances Freeman Johns. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father and mother in law, Carlton and Gentle Lee Walraven. A brother, Ronnie Brown. Brothers in law, Gene Alford, Jerry Pepples, Steve and David Walraven. A Niece, Michelle Carter. Jimmy was a cattle farmer and a member of the Calhoun Red Carpet Cattleman Association. Prior to retirement, he was employed for more than 38 years at Lockheed Martin and was a member of Fairview Church of God. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Darlene Walraven Johns. One son, Jason Johns and his wife, Emily. One daughter, Jennifer Griffin and her husband Brandon. Grandchildren, Grace Johns, Sawyer Griffin, three step-grandchildren, Kaden, Kellen and Kenley. Brothers, Bob Johns and his wife, Linda, Ronald Johns and his wife, Mary, Donald Johns and his wife Cathy and Roger Johns and his wife Dianne. Sisters, Ann Alford and Debra Pepples. Sisters in law, Melissa Walraven and Becky Dickens. Nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. A service to celebrate the life of Jimmy Johns, Jr. was held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the Fairview Church of God with Rev. Deron Henson officiating. Music was arranged by Valerie Parker Taylor, Ritchie Parker and Leah Parker Roach. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park with Rev. Eddie Brannon in charge of the graveside service. Pallbearers serving include; Barry Thomas, Randy Connaly, Mike Chappel, Mike Murphy, Matthew Pope, Ronald (Slim) Weems, Donald McReynolds and Randy Johns. Honorary pallbearers include; Mike Cook, Mike Johns, Ted Smith, Eric Abernathy, Martin Bennett, Rodney Swann, Ron Vinson, Jeff Jones, Larry Mulkey, Billy Johns and Ronnie Patterson. The Johns family received friends on Wednesday Feb. 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmy Johns Jr. of the Ranger community.
