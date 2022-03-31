Jimmy B. Johns, 68, of Sugar Valley, GA passed away on Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, at his home in the arms of his loving wife, Sheila, of over 50 years and his precious family. Jimmy was born in Dalton, GA to Trammell and Ouida Johns on July 26, 1953. He attended Valley Point High School in Dalton where he met his high school sweetheart Sheila and married her on October 22, 1971. He worked and owned Johns' Pallet Company, here in Dalton until he had a massive stroke in 1995. Jimmy loved the Lord and is a member of Center Point Baptist Church. He worked with the RA's group and helped Sheila with the GA's group until his stroke. Jimmy was a devoted family man through and through. He loved his family and was their biggest fan and supporter. Jimmy loved to go fishing and enjoyed the beach. He was also actively involved in giving back and coaching the youth. He was an avid coach with the Dug Gap Athletic Association along with being a member of the Southeast Tip Off Club. Through Jimmy's service in these organizations, he lit a passion for sports among his two sons, Erik and Ian, and niece Kristy, which carried over into all the grandchildren. Jimmy is preceded in death by his son, Erik Johns; granddaughter, Jaida Drew Johns; parents, Ouida and Trammell Johns; father-in-law, Bobby Ray Cox; brother, Trammell Edward Johns; brothers-in-law, Marvin Williamson, Jerry Sneed; and nephew, Brandon Carter. Jimmy is survived by his wife Sheila Johns; son Ian/Becky Johns; daughter, Kristy/Rob Johnson; daughter-in-law, Kristy Harris Johns Gee; grandchildren, Jana, Jaide, Jace, Tyler, Jasper, Jaylene, Blair (Johns), Anna George, Breannia, Avery, and Gabby (Johnson); mother-in-law, Mildred Cox; sisters, Glenda Self, Jane Williamson; brother, Jerry/Carolyn Johns; brother-in-law, Ricky Cox; sisters-in-law, Charlene Sneed, Cindy/Mike Bramlett; nieces/nephews, Jennifer Williamson, Amy/Jason Harris, April/Nick Mauldin, Kerrie/Stuart Martin, Krista/John Mulcahy, Lance Cox, Chad Carter, Cameron/Cassie Sneed, Bill/Melissa Self; and special Friends Chuck/Liz Bourgeois. Pallbearers were Ian, Jace, Tyler, Jasper (Johns), Bill Self, Rob Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers were Ricky Cox, Lance Cox, Jerry Johns, Chuck Bourgeois, and other former players of Coach Johns. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to doctors, nurses, and hospice care (Tapestry) and a special thank you to Cindy Talley, his hospice nurse and friend. Funeral services were held at Center Point Baptist Church in Dalton, GA on March 30, 2022, at 2 pm with Matt Futch and Bro. Michael Bowman officiating, and Lane Lewis, a former player of Coach Johns, as a special speaker. Burial followed at the Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery.