Martha Kenney Johns Choate, 76, of Resaca, died Friday, October 2, 2020, following a battle with cancer. Martha was born in Kingston, GA on January 25, 1944, daughter of the late Grover Keeney and Bertha Quarles Kenney. Prior to retirement, Martha was employed by Mohawk Industries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband(s) Dennis Patterson and Wesley Johns and by two sons; Daryl and David Johns. Survivors include; two sons; Dennis Patterson Jr of Resaca and Mike Johns of Sugar Valley, daughter; Susan Pasley, sister; Claire Kilgore of Plainville, grandchildren; Daryl Patterson, Steven Patterson, Phillip Johns, Wesley Johns, great-grandchildren; Madison, Makensey, and Kelson Patterson, along with nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be no formal service. It was Mrs. Choate's wishes to be cremated and placed beside her husband, Wesley Johns at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery near Resaca. The family would like to thank Melissa Green who loved and cared for Martha in her home, they are eternally grateful. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Martha Kenney Johns Choate of Resaca.
