Barbara Sue Johns

Mrs. Barbara Sue Winters Johns, 71, of the Nickelsville community, died Monday in Erlanger Medical Center following one year of declining health. Mrs. Johns was born in Gordon County on February 26, 1949, daughter of the late George Henry Winters and Josie Dell Dollar Winters. She enjoyed being with her family, was a Home Interior Distributor for many years, she enjoyed working in her flower beds, visiting the mountains and going to the beach, and absolutely adored her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Johns to whom she was married for 50 years, two daughters and sons-in-law; Jennifer Johns Hogue and her husband, Tony and Jaime Johns Black and her husband, Jimmy, five grandchildren; Ricky Postell, Brady Barb, Brody Barb, Bree Black, and Amelia Hogue along with other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. The family encourages everyone to consider their safety and the safety of others. A private graveside service will be held at Fidelle Cemetery with Rev(s) A.J. Waters and Eddie Brannon officiating. Pallbearers serving will include; Hugh Don Sanford, Jason Johns, Mike Stafford, David Patterson, Lewis Stanley, and Bruce Wilbanks. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be announced at a later date. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Barbara Sue Johns of Resaca.

