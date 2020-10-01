David Jackson, 74, of the Sonoraville Community, died at Redmond Regional Medical Center on Monday, September 28, 2020. David was born in Gordon County on September 7, 1946; he was the son of the late Dayton and Louise Holloran Jackson. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Hellen Jack Hall, Harold and Norma Jackson, Margie and Clay Nesbitt, Betty Allen, Norman and Jackie Jackson, Charles Moody, and Debbie Mulkey. David was a long-time member at Mount Olive Baptist Church where he was a deacon. He retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation. David will be remembered for the many years he coached and encouraged youth sports in the Sonoraville area. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1964. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Barbara Mulkey Jackson; his sons and daughters-in-law, Shane and Kelly Jackson, Stephen and Beth Jackson; his siblings and their spouses, Jerry and Carolynn Jackson, Joyce and Buck Collum, Eloise Moody, Billy Jackson, Avis Allen; his brother-in-law, Randall Mulkey; his sister-in-law, Jan and Tony Wehunt; his grandchildren, Thaley Jackson, Brooke Blackstock, Brody Wilson, Maddie Swancy and other relatives. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM from Mount Olive Baptist Church. A private family service will follow with Ronnie Wells and Winford Casey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rarest of the rare wildflowers blooming near Cave Spring
- Report: Calhoun man sent photos of his genitals to what he thought was 14-year-old girl
- Resaca man charged with child molestation after brother's arrest brings forward more victims
- Georgia Supreme Court tosses case in death of North Cobb High student
- Mall brings in three pop-up shops for holidays
- Five stars to enter Rome-Floyd County Sports Hall of Fame in Class of 2021
- Looking beyond the chair
- Floyd County Jail report for Monday September 28, 8 a.m.
- Walker County to transfer ambulance service
- Marietta teen killed in car crash