Norma Lee Ingle, 75, of Dalton went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late William and Hattie Allen and was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Mershall Ingle and siblings, Norma Jean Hicks, Mark Allen, Jeff Allen, and Phillip Allen. She loved to sing and play piano at church and truly worked for the Lord. She loved her grandchildren and caring for them. Survivors include her children, Shannon Ingle (Fredia), Dr. Rebecca Ingle Holden, and Shawn Ingle (Christie); grandchildren, Steven Ingle, Elias Ingle, Elijah Ingle, Rena Holden, Rachel Holden, and Sarah Holden; sisters, Mary Lou Whitbeck and Jannie Lynn (Johnny); brother, Albert Allen (Loretta). Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday in the chapel of Love Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 until 2. Burial will be in Center Point Cemetery. Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.
