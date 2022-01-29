Hyde, Billy Joe Jan 29, 2022 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy Joe Hyde, Billy Joe Hyde, 70, of Adairsville, GA died January 29, 2022. Private services will be held. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Billy Joe Hyde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Report: Calhoun woman stabbed ex-husband in Kroger parking lot Search leads to gun, drug, and animal cruelty charges for Plainville man Florida jury finds man guilty of murdering Northwest Georgia pair Letter to the editor: Gratitude and a testimony of God's goodness Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Jan. 29, 2022 Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.