Mr. Gary Edgar Howell passed away unexpectedly at Erlanger Medical Center on May 9, 2021. Mr. Howell was born on May 22, 1955, in Calhoun, Georgia, to the late Ruth Holyfield and Billy E. Howell. Gary was of the Christian faith and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, after over 40 years of service. As a young man he toured with several country music artists, including Waylon Jennings, Alan Jackson, Charlie Daniels and Tricia Yearwood. Well known and loved throughout the North Georgia community, he was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast. He loved riding his motorcycle, golfing, and being surrounded by friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents and a son Jamison Pettit. Survivors include his Children Garett Howell of Cartersville, son Blake Howell and daughter in law, Ashley Howell of Calhoun, daughter Jacqualinn Gadd and son in law, Blake Gadd of Ocala, Florida, and daughter Kaitlynn Valentin of Douglasville, Georgia. Siblings Linda Cuouh of Rome, Georgia, Vickie and Lee Chapman of Centre, Alabama, Mike and Carrie Christmas of Calhoun, Georgia, and Melissa and Mike Garland of Calhoun Nieces and nephews Leroy and Denise Taylor of Calhoun, Penny and Jeff Jones of Rome, and Kimberly and Troy Blankenship of Jacksonville, Florida. His grandchildren are Dakota Howell, Trey Howell, Emerie Howell, Lathan Howell, Monroe Howell, and Everleigh Obannon. A celebration of life service will be held at Rockbridge Community Church in Calhoun, Georgia on June 18, 2021, at 6:00PM. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until the service begins at the church. A memorial motorcycle ride in Gary's honor will be held on June 19, 2021. For participation or contributions, please contact Wade Russell of the American Legion in Calhoun. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to the American Legion Calhoun Post #47 Christmas for Kids Fund.
Most Popular
Articles
- Debbie Dingell will be hospitalized 5-7 days after emergency ulcer surgery
- Where is great white shark Nukumi? 3,500-lbs. shark may have skipped NJ, could be pregnant
- Task force makes drug arrests in and around Martha Berry motels
- Rob Lowe: My neighbour isn't the same since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved in
- Police arrest three on possession of meth with intent to distribute charges
- Sonoraville High School principal retires, Stewart to replace
- Woman charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana
- Ross and Five Below sign leases at Indian Hills Shopping Center
- Shorter prepares to sell off Southwest Georgia campus
- Apartment development in North Rome rejected by City Commission