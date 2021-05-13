William Gabriel "Gabe" Howard, age 16 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. Gabe was born on October 12, 2004 in Landstuhl, Germany at the United States Air Force Base, son of William Daniel Howard and Jennifer Louise Wright Howard. Gabe attended Calhoun High School where he was in the Class of 2023. He was a member the Calhoun High School Swim Team and the Nitro Swim Team, competing year-round. Gabe is survived by: his parents, William and Jennifer Howard of Calhoun, GA; grandparents, Bill and Rita Howard of Sugar Valley, GA and Laura and Larry Wright of Adairsville, GA; great-grandmother, Florence Howard of Calhoun, GA; sister, Khloe Howard; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 3 PM until the funeral hour at 5:30 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Bill Lowry officiating. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of William Gabriel "Gabe" Howard.
