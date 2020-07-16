Mr. Pete Horner, 89, of the Ranger Community died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Advent Gordon Hospital. Mr. Horner was born in Gordon County, GA on October 5, 1930, son of the late Joe and Ida Taylor Horner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Louise Moss Horner in 1964 and a son, James Horner, brother James Henry Horner, sisters, Mabry Talton, Diane Benson and her husband Curtis, Ruby Long, Betty Ensley and her husband Alvin, and his longtime companion, Betty Moss. Mr. Horner was a lifelong resident of the Ranger, GA, retired from Brumlow Mills, and was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and James Lacy of Ranger, sister, Barbara Collins and her husband John, five brothers; Roy Horner (Jean), David Horner (Nancy), Tommy Horner (Faye), Billy Horner (Sharon) and Mike Horner. A host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service for Pete Horner will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 5:00 PM from Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery near Ranger with Eddie Brannon officiating. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. The Brannon Family and staff are honored to serve the family of Pete Horner, 89, of Ranger.
