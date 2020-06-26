Essie Holsomback, Ann (Hall) Essie Ann (Hall) Holsomback, 85, of Farmville Community, Calhoun, GA died June 26, 2020. Services were held at 11:00 AM, on June 29, 2020 at Chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Service information
Jun 28
Visitation
Sunday, June 28, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Jun 29
Funeral Service
Monday, June 29, 2020
11:00AM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
