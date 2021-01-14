Richard Leon "Bud" Holcomb, age 86 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at his residence. Bud was born on December 17, 1934 in Trion, GA, son of the late R.M. Holcomb and Thelma Moon Holcomb. In addition to his parents, Bud was also preceded in death by: his wife, Annette June Ferrell Holcomb; son, Rick Holcomb; and brother, Bobby Moon. Bud was a lifetime resident of Gordon County, GA and was a member and deacon of Damascus Baptist Church. Prior to his retirement, Bud was employed by Lockheed Aircraft, where he worked as an experimental engineer. Bud was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Bud is survived by: two daughters, Robin Roe and her husband Tim, and Cindy Davis and her husband Keith; grandchildren, Sarah Lecker and her husband Zach, Wimberly Rutledge and her husband Adam, and Walker Roe; great-granddaughter, Evan Rutledge; sister, Peggy Yarbrough; and sister-in-law, Eva Moon. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 1 PM until 3 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3 PM at Chandler Cemetery with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 1 PM until 3 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thoamsfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Richard Leon "Bud" Holcomb.
