Amber Dawn Holbert, age 39 of Fairmount passed away on August 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by grandparents Hoyt and Avanelle Holbert and Homer Jones: God Father Mike Keener. Survivors include children, Lukas Christian Holbert, and Ciara Rose Holbert of Fairmount, Torri Perez, Austin Duvall, Ashley Duvall, and Allie Duvall: parents, Mylon and Shari Holbert of Fairmount: brother and sister Josh and Rachel Holbert of Fairmount nieces Makayla and Madison; grandmother, Sally Cole of Pana Il: Godmother Rosie Hartman of Jasper GA and many special friends A memorial service will be at the Fairmount Pavillion behind the ball fields) on Saturday, August 29, 2020. at 4 PM. Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monument www.shawnchapmanfh.com
