Annie Sue Stanfield Hensley (Sue) was born on April 17, 1935, in Sylacauga, Alabama, the firstborn of Annie Hazel Mathews Stanfield and Thomas Allen Stanfield. Her family moved from Sylacauga to Calhoun, Georgia in 1945. She attended Red Bud grammar school and met her future husband, Ellis Kenneth Hensley (Ken), there. She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1953, and was married on December 26, 1954. After graduation, Sue was employed at the Calhoun Times and Gordon County Clerk of Court. The Hensley's moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1955 and lived there forty years before returning to Calhoun to retire. Sue attended classes at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and studied voice at Tennessee Temple University. She also attended Chattanooga Technical School and Shorter College in Rome, Georgia. Sue was an accomplished seamstress and designer. She was also a member of the singing group The Singing Dilettantes for several years. Sue collected and repaired antique dolls as a hobby. While in Chattanooga, Sue worked for Dixie Yarns where she was the executive assistant to the CEO. During her employment with the Dixie Group, she represented Chattanooga and the State of Tennessee chapters of Professional Secretaries International (PSI) with the People to People Good Will Tour of Asia in 1989. She served as the President of the Chattanooga Chapter of PSI and was elected Secretary of the year in 1985. Sue was a member of the Spring Creek Road Baptist Church while in Chattanooga. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church in Calhoun, Georgia. Sue is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ellis Kenneth Hensley (Ken); her daughter Karissa Hensley Kornegay and husband Dean of Lago Vista, Texas; grandchildren Tabitha Hensley Cox and husband Jonas of Hixon, Tennessee; Amanda Hensley Underwood and husband Andrew of Rock Spring, Georgia; Jacob Douglas Hensley and wife Marlie of Ringgold, Georgia; great-grandchildren Persephone, Rosemary, Aaralyn and Micah Cox; Isaac and Josie Underwood; Emma and Brandon Hensley; and "adopted" granddaughter Kimmy Jenkins and "adopted" great grandchildren, Kyle Jenkins, and John Henry, Lindsey and Morgan Cox; sister Martha Millsaps; and Brother-in-law Trammel Hensley and wife Linda. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her son William Douglas Hensley, and her siblings Recie Carline Stanfield, Wayne Stanfield, Samuel (Sonny) Stanfield, and Rebecca Blaylock. A memorial service for Sue Hensley was held at Riverview Baptist Church in Calhoun, Georgia, on October 9th, 2021 at 11am with Pastor Jamey Hunt officiating.
Most Popular
Articles
- Case involving the shooting deaths of two sisters to be tried in Alabama
- Floyd County Schools: School will be in session Friday at Coosa High, no protest allowed after incident earlier this week
- Michael Hiltzik: Lisa Rinna is getting sued for posting paparazzi photos of herself. Why?
- Fatal wreck on Ga. 101 in Silver Creek kills Rockmart man
- COVID antibody tests won’t tell you what you want to know
- Monster in the sawdust pile
- Gateway at Rossville developer demands permit, threatens lawsuits, will seek $19 million in damages without permit
- Planning commission waffles on Silver Creek development, recommends residential plan on Martha Berry Boulevard
- YouTube removes R. Kelly’s channels, but still offers his songs
- Randy Davis, longtime broadcaster and community promoter, dies at 74
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.