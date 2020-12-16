Robert 'Bob' Lewis Hart passed to his eternal glory and home peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and dear friends, Eli and Sage Cole as well as Punky Merritt and Pastor Nick Van Dam and the comforting words of 'Amazing Grace' at the age of 73. Bob was born March 8, 1947 in Blackwell, Oklahoma and spent the first 14 years of his life in Oklahoma, where his parents were employed with Bell Telephone Company. In 1961, the family purchased Le-Ru Telephone Company and they relocated to Missouri and Bob graduated from Neosho High school in 1965. He worked at the telephone company after school and during the summers until graduating from the University of Missouri-Rolla, Missouri with a bachelor of science degree and Ceramic (Electronic) Engineering. Following his graduation in January, 1970, he worked for Eagle Picher Industries in Joplin, Missouri producing batteries to power a myriad of things from Air Force, NASA and Navy Weapons, also working at Harbison Walker Refractories in Calhoun, Georgia and Dickey Clay Company in Pittsburg, Kansas. In January of 1980, Bob returned home to work for Le-Ru Telephone Company to assist his parents whom had failing health. After the passing of his parents, Bob became President of Le-Ru Telephone Company from 2000 until the sale of the business in 2019. Through his leadership, he guided the company from dial service to digital, as well as adding video service, internet service and Le-Ru Long Distance Company. Bob spent his adult life investing his time in a myriad of different fields and wore many different hats. He was a researcher, business owner, farmer, fisherman, designer of passive solar homes, stain glass window artisan, landscaper, gardener and bee keeper. He and his loving wife, Mona, shared Hartland Ranch, where he enjoyed raising horses and cattle. One of his most beloved pastimes was bird watching with Mona. He also loved vacationing with his family, especially the 'grandkids'. He was known to many as Papa or Mr. Bob and was very involved in his community. He had served as president of Calhoun Jaycees while living in Calhoun, Georgia; Worshipful Master of Stella Masonic Lodge # 538; Stella Betterment Committee and Newton County Economic Committee. In addition he served on the Crowder College Foundation Board, the Newton County Emergency Management for Stella and the Stella Historical Society. The most important part of Bob's life was in living for Christ, caring for his parents, his wife and his family. He was saved and baptized in 1976 at the Calhoun First Baptist Church. He was a member of the Stella United Methodist Church where he was a former Sunday school teacher, choir member, administrative board chairman and trustee. He took great pride in serving the communities of the Stella and Powell areas with the best he had to offer. Bob married his wife, Mona (Wood) on December 13, 1975 and they shared 45 beautiful years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter-in-law, Lisa McEntire Hart of Honey Grove, Texas; grandchildren, Tabitha Michelle Hart and Cordell Lewis Hart of Rensselaer, Indiana; Kearstin Marie Hart of Neosho, Missouri and special grandson, Kyler Anthony Ferguson of Exeter, Missouri. Also surviving are one brother, James D. Hart of West Chicago, Illinois, brother-in-law, Steve Roberts of Exeter, Missouri, sister-in-law, Kate Millikin of Stella, Missouri, sister-in-law, Marilyn Butcofski and husband, John Alexander of Shaverton, PA, sister-in-law, Mary S. Green of Calhoun, Georgia, brother-in-law, George E. Wood and many loving nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his son, J. Clay Hart; his parents, Aubrey Archer, Jr. and Helen Hart and Leon and Ruth Millikin; brother Ricky James Millikin; sister, Vicky Lynn Roberts; father-in-law, George E. Wood and mother-in-law, Audrey Murphy Wood. Private Family graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11 am at the Macedonia Cemetery, Pastor Nick Van Dam will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Stella United Methodist Church, Crowder College Foundation or Neosho Christian School, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850. SPECIAL NOTE: Clark Funeral Home will continue to follow social distancing protocols as advised by the CDC and the State of Missouri. Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.
