Mikki Harkins, Jean Mikki Jean Harkins, 42, of Calhoun, GA died February 20, 2022. Service will be held at 1 PM, on February 24, 2022 at Fain Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mikki Harkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you