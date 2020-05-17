Mr. James Carl, "J. C." Haney, age 78 of Hall Memorial Road in Resaca, Georgia, departed this life, Friday May 15, 2020 at Health Center of Standifer Place in Chattanooga. J.C. was born April 29, 1942 in Smithville, Arkansas, the son of the late James Clifford Haney and Pearl Oden Haney. J.C. was the owner of J.C. Haney Construction Company. J.C. is survived by his son, Paul and Evi Haney of Ringgold, Georgia; daughters, Tracy Defore of Jacksonville, Florida and Kim Haney of St. Augustine, Florida; brothers, Ronnie Haney, Trenton and Pat Haney, Everitt and Linda Haney; sister, Louean Carson;grandchildren, Hayden Haney, Shae Defore, Seth Defore. Service to celebrate the life of J. C. Haney will be held Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Ponders Whitfield Memorial Gardens Celebration Mausoleum Pavilion, with Reverend George Ross officiating. The family will receive friends, Wednesday May 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Ponders Melrose Chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002
To plant a tree in memory of James Haney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.